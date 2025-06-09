New naming rights for Ba Stadium

Govind Park in Ba [file photo]

New naming rights partners have been secured for the stadium at the newly redeveloped Govind Park in Ba.

The Ba Town Council have announced 4R Electrical and General Contractors as official Naming Rights for the Stadium.

Council Chair Moshim Khan states that the Iconic name “Govind Park” will remain unchanged to preserve its deep historical and cultural significance for the people of Ba.

He says this represents a forward-looking collaboration which will help shape the future of sports and community events in the region.

Khan expresses this as a shining example of public-private cooperation, with the private sector stepping up to invest in local infrastructure that benefits the entire community.

“We are proud to welcome 4R Electrical and General Contractors as an official partner in this exciting new chapter for Govind Park. Their support through this Naming Rights Agreement ensures sustained funding for the maintenance and enhancement of our sports grounds and facilities—so that Govind Park continues to be a hub of pride, unity, and sporting excellence for generations to come.”

The Ba Town Council commends 4R Electrical and General Contractors for their commitment to community development and for championing grass-roots sports through meaningful investment.

The official opening will be held later this month.

