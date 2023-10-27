New musical instruments for youth centre

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, today received a generous donation of $70,000 worth of music instruments from the Embassy of China.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says the donation at the Youth Training Centre in Valelevu represents China’s ongoing commitment to supporting Fiji’s national development.

Saukuru says that music is the universal language that transcends boundaries and unites people from diverse backgrounds.

“It has the power to inspire, uplift, and ignite passion within our souls and as such the National Youth Band program holds a special place in our hearts.”

The Minister believes that the donation of 125 musical instruments will enable the students of the Centre to enhance their skills and increase their chances of finding employment in the music industry.

Saukuru acknowledged the Chinese Government for the support shown in nurturing the youths of Fiji.