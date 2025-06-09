New lab promises faster pollution testing

Climate Change Minister Mosese Bulitavu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Waste Management and Pollution Control Unit has received a $216,000 budget boost, says Climate Change Minister Mosese Bulitavu.

Bulitavu calls the funding strategic and long overdue.

“When there is an oil spill, like the recent incident in Suva Harbour from the sunken Goundar Shipping vessel, or a wastewater discharge, like the one from Lion One in Sabeto, we must respond immediately. Our people expect accountability, not excuses. The current model, which relies on accredited third-party laboratories, can take weeks.”

A new $100,000 environmental lab will let the Ministry test water, air, and chemicals faster.

The lab will speed up results and improve responses to pollution issues.

