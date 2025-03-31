New energy tech to slash electricity costs

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced today that the government is committed to providing affordable, clean electricity to all Fijians.

The government is looking at new energy solutions, including integrating Micro Modular Reactors (MMRs) into 73m Stern Landing Vessels like the “Ocean of Peace” ship.

MMRs, developed by Lloyds Register, Deployable Energy, and Seatransport, has the potential to replace diesel engines aboard vessels, providing a cost-effective, emission-free power source that does not require refilling for up to ten years.

Article continues after advertisement

This technology will assist to reduce electricity costs while also improving emergency response and power supply in communities.

Rabuka admitted that Fiji’s reliance on diesel imports for power generation presents a significant economic problem.

The PM is confident that MMRs, together with other energy sources, will assist in cutting prices and carbon emissions, hence supporting Fiji’s long-term energy objectives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.