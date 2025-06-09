News

New drug factory to fight shortages

Kamna Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 1, 2025 1:05 pm

[Source: Pacific Specialist Healthcare/Facebook]

Fiji has opened its first local pharmaceutical manufacturing plant.

This marks a major step toward tackling medicine shortages and reducing dependence on imports.

The facility, launched under the Fiji Pharma project by Prathima Pharmaceutical Industries will also house a drug testing lab to ensure quality control is done locally.

Founder of Pacific Specialist Healthcare Parvish Kumar said the plant was a move toward health independence.

He shares that drug shortages and rising illicit drug use were key reasons for building the plant.

Kumar said the ability to test medicines in-country was a first for Fiji.

“The global pandemic showed us that when we don’t have our own production capability in the country, we are completely cut off from the rest of the world and our people suffer. During the 2019 pandemic, we experienced difficulties accessing and importing drugs to Fiji.”

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu states Fiji now sends drugs to Australia for testing.

He said this new plant changes everything for Fiji and the Pacific.

