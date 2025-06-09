New digital tool boosts immunisation reporting

[Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji has launched the Vigimobile App to improve the reporting and monitoring of adverse events following immunisation nationwide.

The digital platform replaces paper-based reporting, allowing healthcare professionals in urban and remote areas to submit real-time data on drug and vaccine safety.

Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Luisa Cikamatana said the initiative reflects ongoing partnership between the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization and other line agencies.

Dr. Cikamatana added that comprehensive nationwide training for medical staff will ensure the app is used effectively.

Deputy WHO Representative to the South Pacific, Sophie Genay-Diliautas outlined the regional significance of the tool.

The Vigimobile App represents a major step forward in Fiji’s efforts to strengthen public health and patient safety, providing faster responses to post-immunisation issues and improving overall healthcare monitoring.

