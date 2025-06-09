Needle program ready for implementation

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that it will roll out a phased needle and syringe program in the country.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu made the announcement in Parliament during his budget response, saying the initiative will follow international best practices.

“A phased introduction of needle and syringe programs aligns with global best practices.”

Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu [File Photo]

This comes as new trends show that a growing number of HIV infections are linked to drug use, particularly through the sharing of contaminated needles.

The Minister says the program is part of a broader $10 million allocation to contain the spread of HIV, which he describes as a growing national concern.

“There are now an estimated 7,000 people living with HIV, and the ongoing upward trend is deeply concerning.”

The strategy will include expanded testing sites, counselling, education campaigns, and stronger outreach in high-risk areas.

He adds that the fight against HIV must also address stigma and discrimination, and that the health response must be rooted in compassion and evidence-based policy.

