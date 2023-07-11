Need to improve the information system: Kiran

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran.

The Social welfare department is currently working with the Australian government to help with their management information system.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says this is part of the social welfare department’s commitment to delivering an integrated social protection system that improves targeting, effectiveness, coverage, and impact on poverty production.

“At the moment, our information on our welfare recipients is poor, spread over multiple databases that we cannot integrate and analyze, so we are unable to understand how and where we can be more effective in targeting those who need help.”

Kiran has reveals that this also allows those in the system to be phased out of help.

She adds that this is also one of the major challenges at the moment, but with the $3 million allocation in the 2023–2024 budget, it would help in fixing the issue.