NDMO urges Fijians to remain vigilant

The Waisomo Crossing in Kadavu [Source: Fiji Roads Authority/Facebook]

The National Disaster Management Office is advising villagers and communities in Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Moala and Southern Lau group, to be on high alert.

People in these areas are also urged to continue to adhere to advisories issued by authorities for safety.

This as a heavy rain warning is now in force for these areas.

With flash flood expected in low-lying and flood-prone areas as a result of the forecasted heavy rain, the NDMO is advising the general public to stay away and refrain from attempting to cross or swim in flooded streams, rivers, drains, roads and walkways where water is above knee level.

The NDMO says this is crucial for several reasons, all of which are centered on ensuring personal safety and minimizing the risk of life-threatening situation not only for the general public, but for first responders as well.

A strong wind warning is now also in force for land areas of Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Viti Levu, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Moala and Southern Lau group.

People residing in these coastal areas are advised to refrain from undertaking recreational marine activity as debris may get washed along coastal communities and roadways, posing a risk to their lives.

The NDMO says with continuous rain recorded in the last couple of days and with already saturated soil, there are possible risks of landslides occurring in some areas.

It is also pleading with the public to ensure their households are prepared accordingly, and ensure that children are supervised at all times.

Fijians are also urged to look out for their neighbours, especially the vulnerable members of their communities to ensure they are aware of the warnings and have the means to stay safe.