Nausori Health Centre gets digital radiology upgrade

Patients in Rewa, Nakasi, Makoi, Korovou, and Naitasiri will now access faster, more accurate diagnostic services with the commissioning of a state-of-the-art digital radiology machine at Nausori Health Centre.

Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, says the $200,000 system replaces outdated analogue equipment from 1997, cutting travel time and delays for local families.

Dr Lalabalavu states that the upgrade incorporates AI software to assist clinicians in faster, more precise diagnoses, reducing the need for patients to travel to Suva for scans.

“This is more than just new equipment; it is a commitment to timely, comprehensive care for our communities.”

The Nausori installation is also a model for a national rollout, with similar digital systems planned at 21 strategic sites nationwide, including CWM Hospital, Taveuni, and Sigatoka.

Senior Biomedical Engineer Ratu Seci Takotavuki says the new units will phase out manual film processing and improve image clarity, strengthening patient care and diagnostic efficiency across Fiji.

