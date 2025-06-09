Fijians to remain vigilant, says NDMO

Heavy rain alerts is now enforced for most parts of Fiji, especially in flood-prone areas.

This was announced in an advisory message by the Fiji National Disaster Risk Management Office (NDMRO).

These areas include the eastern half of Viti Levu (Serua-Namosi through Navua-Suva-Nausori to Tailevu-Naitasiri-Ra areas), Yasawa Group, the Northern Division, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

The Public is being urged to stay alert as localised flooding may occur in minor roads, low-lying crossings and flood areas, which could lead to traffic disruptions and reduced visibility for motorists and mariners.

Fiji’s disaster management office is also advising motorists and commuters to exercise caution and prioritise safety.

The NDMO noted that with localised flooding expected, businesses and the public should refrain from attempting to cross flooded waters where water is above knee level.

Additionally, the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is urging pregnant mothers, the elderly, children and those with special needs living in affected areas to take extra precautions following the advisory.

The disaster management office is further pleading with Fijians to ensure children are supervised and households are prepared accordingly in this upcoming wet season.

