National Research Council endorsed

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Cabinet has endorsed the appointment of the National Research Council in an effort to strengthen Fiji’s knowledge-driven and innovation-focused development agenda.

The NRC will assist in addressing the challenges of a modern, knowledge-based economy, drive sustainable growth, and enhance Fiji’s global competitiveness through high-impact, development-aligned research.

It will also provide independent, evidence-based advice to inform government policy decisions, while promoting and evaluating government-funded research across various sectors, including science, health, education, indigenous research, heritage, technology, and socio-economic development.

The NRC will also consolidate research priorities across ministries and foster interdisciplinary collaboration, and cultivate a research-oriented national culture and position Fiji as a regional leader in knowledge creation.

The establishment of the NRC marks a strategic investment in research, innovation, and evidence-based policymaking for Fiji’s sustainable future.

