National archives highlights Fiji’s 55-year story

National Archives of Fiji. [File Photo]

The National Archives of Fiji is giving Fijians a chance to explore the nation’s history through a special Fiji Day exhibition, highlighting the country’s journey over the past 55 years.

Speaking at the official opening today, Minister for Information, Lynda Tabuya says the archives provide a unique window into Fiji’s political, social, and cultural evolution.

“These records show us how far we’ve come as a nation and remind us of the values of unity, resilience, and peace that have guided our progress.”

The exhibition features key documents, photographs, and records, including constitutional discussions and the Agreement to the Deed of Cession.

Tabuya encouraged Fijians, especially students and researchers, to explore the archives and deepen their understanding of the nation’s history.

She says the National Archives supports everyone, by providing accurate information that strengthens transparency and trust in government.

Tabuya also highlighted the importance of properly resourcing the Archives so it can continue its work in preserving Fiji’s national memory and identity.

The five-day exhibition is currently at the Government Resource Centre and will move to Albert Park in Suva on Friday.

