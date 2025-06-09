Namataveikai students move from hall to new room

The ECE students of Namataveikai in Ra will learn in their new classroom for the first time today.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro opened the new classroom built at a cost of $40,000 over the weekend.

Since 2013, they have been studying in their village hall.

