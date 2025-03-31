Muslim families prepare for Eid

Rozlyn Nazia and her husband Donnal Chaudhry.

Suva City was buzzing with activity today as many Muslim families rushed to complete their last-minute shopping in preparation for Eid.

The streets were filled with excitement and a sense of anticipation as people hurried to pick up final items for the celebration.

Families came together to mark the end of Ramadan, celebrating with prayers, meals, and gifts, bringing joy and unity to all.

Rozlyn Nazia, a resident of Suva, expressed her happiness, stating that events like Eid are rare opportunities for the entire family to come together.

“Yes, we are celebrating big this year because my kids fasted. We want to celebrate something good.”

She added that they have started decorating their homes, and preparations for sweets are in full swing, with families busy making traditional treats, adding to the excitement of the upcoming celebration.

Muslims around the country will be celebrating Eid on Tuesday.

