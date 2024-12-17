MSMEs key to Fiji’s economy

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Trade, Cooperatives, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises’ Young Entrepreneurship Scheme has received applications from individuals as old as 74.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica highlighted this and said that entrepreneurship in Fiji often starts later in life.

He said there was a need for better support and guidance for aspiring entrepreneurs across all age groups to strengthen the sector.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica also unveiled the Landscape Assessment of Accelerators and Incubators in Fiji.



[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

The study, conducted by the Reserve Bank of Fiji, the Australian government’s Market Development Facility and consultants is seen as a step toward advancing the development of MSMEs.

Globally, Kamikamica noted that MSMEs drive economic growth and innovation, making up 96 percent of all enterprises and employing 56 percent of the workforce.

In Fiji, MSMEs represent 82 percent of registered businesses.

The Government, Kamikamica added that Fiji was committed to supporting incubation services, as evidenced by its partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations to establish an agribusiness incubation center.

The insights from this assessment, he said would help the Ministry evolve these initiatives into a comprehensive National Incubation Centre.