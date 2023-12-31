MSAF officer heavy presence at all ports

Nabouwalu port

The presence of Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji officers is to be expected at all major ports across the country.

MSAF Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki says they are closely monitoring movements during the festive season to see that all operators comply with the law.

He says that officers have since been deployed to ports in Suva, Lautoka, Denarau, Pacific Harbor, Natovi, Rakiraki, Taveuni, and Nabouwalu to conduct surveys and monitor all the movements.

“Survey, meaning to have the right number of life jackets, the right number of life rafts, and also other safety equipment that’s needed to be on board, from the bigger ships right down to the small fibreglass boats,”



MSAF Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki

Cawaki has also stressed that they are prioritizing inspections to see that operators and crew are qualified and certified with the right number on board.

Meanwhile, Goundar Shipping has denounced claims that the worn-out lifeboat on board one of their vessels is for rescue purposes.

“It has nothing to do with life rescue; it’s only up on board there. It’s not punctured. It has nothing to do with rescue; it’s not for rescue at all.”

Movements during the festive season have reached their peak, and MSAF is reminding operators to ensure that all proper procedures are in place as they service the maritime.