MP urges focus on iTaukei youth

Opposition Member of Parliament Semi Koroilavesau is urging the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs to prioritize the allocation of resources in the upcoming financial year towards strengthening the core fabric of iTaukei social structures to address rising social challenges.

Koroilavesau highlighted that the Ministry of Finance has emphasized indigenous support in education, employment, business, and economic development for the coming year.

However, he stressed the urgent need to tackle social issues affecting iTaukei youth.

“We need to find a way to better administer to the young iTaukei, especially within our existing social structure, and address problems such as drugs, HIV, and AIDS. The breakdown of law and order, particularly in our rural villages and settlements, is a growing concern.”

He also expressed support for the provision of a monthly allowance for Turaga ni Koro, Matanitikina, and Vanua leadership, emphasizing their vital role in community governance.

oilavesau further called for enhanced empowerment of these leaders to help instill discipline and respect for the rule of law within their communities.

