MoU for Needy Children

Fiji’s Foundation for the Education of Needy Children has announced a Memorandum of Understanding with New Zealand based cleaning products manufacturer It Works Naturally in a commitment to enhance the foundation’s work to assisting needy children in Fiji.

During the signing, Founder of IWN Hepke van de Luis proposed a transformative partnership plan after a discussions with FENC Fiji’s founder and Chair John Samy, aiming to address the foundation’s financial constraints and enhance its operations over two phases.

De Luis states that the MoU intends to help provide cleaning products to vulnerable communities that FENC supports at a low cost.

Article continues after advertisement

“My whole idea was with John saying to us ‘oh we’re having to fundraise and find money to support the young people in Fiji and I felt that it is so hard especially in economies like today to go to a company and say we need the money to support the young in Fiji.”

FENC Fiji’s founder John Samy says the fund has generously agreed in principle, subject to formal agreement to undertake the marketing of IWN products, ensuring that both phases are managed effectively and fulfilled.

“I am immensely thankful to people for example, people like Hepke for coming forward with the gesture he has come forward with, it’s very important I’ve also been trying to reach out to the other foundations to see if they would come forward and support. In fact, well Hepke had mentioned it that he expects that within the first 12-18months when he’s able to get a certain level of supplies to Fiji he thinks he’ll be able to donate something like 300,000 to the foundation which is not a small amount of money that is significant.”

The first phase is a planned to roll out of over 12-18 months, with IWN exporting its products to Fiji to local retailers and wholesalers.

The second phase is to explore the feasibility of manufacturing IWN NZ products in Fiji with a portion of the profits earned going directly to the foundation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.