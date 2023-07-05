Minors subject to sexual violence

Sixteen people have fallen victims to serious sexual offences last month, of which 10 were under the age of 18.

According to the latest statistics by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, there were 16 accused persons, of which one is a police officer.

The 41-year-old police officer is charged with rape, attempted rape and assault with intent to commit rape of his 18-year-old sister-in-law.

In another incident, a 67-year-old man is charged with 12 counts of rape of his 10-year-old granddaughter while a 38-year-old man is charged with four counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault of his 12-year-old daughter.

There is one incident where a 28-year-old man is charged with four counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault of his 18-year-old and 15-year-old stepdaughters.

The accused person allegedly started committing the offence in 2017 when the elder stepdaughter was 12 years old.

A 46-year-old man is charged with three counts of rape of his 19-year-old stepdaughter.

There is one incident where a 20-year-old woman is charged with three counts of aiding and abetting the rape of her 10-year-old niece. T

The accused allegedly aided her husband who is formerly charged with raping her niece.

A 41-year-old man is charged with the sexual assault of his 13-year-old niece while in another incident, an 18-year-old man is charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 14-year-old cousin.

A 31-year-old man is charged with rape and assault causing actual bodily harm to his 21-year-old girlfriend.

A 21-year-old man is charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl from his village while in another incident, a 25-year-old man is charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl from his village.

A 32-year-old man is charged with the rape of a 22-year-old woman.

The accused person was a friend of the victim’s husband.