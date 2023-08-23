Ministry plans to have 22 full-time counsellors

The Education Ministry may hire 22 full-time counsellors to work in schools around the country.

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca says teachers are currently doing two jobs at once, like teaching math or English while also being counsellors.

She adds that the ministry wants to find better and smarter ways to help students.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary believes putting on two hats at once is not effective.

“It doesn’t work that way. And I’m glad that my minister has agreed and is generally of the same view that if you’re a full-time counsellor, you need to be a full-time counsellor.”

Kuruleca adds that they will distribute these counsellors throughout all divisions.

“The plan is to have one in each division. We have some already in place. Then one in each district. We have nine school districts, and then the remainder will be going to our bigger schools, particularly our boarding schools.”

According to the Ministry, 35 counsellor positions were created a few years ago but were disbanded later.

Based on its budget allocations, it will now consider catering to these 22 full-time counsellors.