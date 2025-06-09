Meth use among minors on the rise

Fiji’s drug crisis is pulling in more children, with 50 minors caught in drug-related offences between May 2024 and May this year.

This includes three who were found in possession of methamphetamine.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said the increasing involvement of under-18s in serious drug crimes is deeply troubling and calls for immediate action from parents and guardians.

He reiterated that police cannot fight this battle alone and urged families to monitor their children closely and intervene early.



(L-R) President of the Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma is Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou, COMPOL Rusiate Tudravu and Waisale Serevi

“Parents, be their child’s number one influence. And today, we ask that you step up and be parents again. Pay attention to risky behavior, as substance abuse is often used as a coping mechanism. It’s every-one’s job to ensure the next generation grows up with a positive future.”

Tudravu warned that methamphetamine is becoming more common among young offenders, posing serious risks to their health and future.

He confirmed that, in the past year, the Fiji Police Force registered 2,446 drug cases: 2,198 involving marijuana, 343 linked to methamphetamine, and five involving cocaine.

While police will continue to ramp up enforcement, the Commissioner stressed that real change depends on shared responsibility, starting at home.

