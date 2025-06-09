Matanimeke sentenced to life for Samabula murder

Convicted murderer Tevita Matanimeke has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Suva High Court this morning.

The court heard that on this day in 2023, Matanimeke entered a home on Namuka Street in Samabula and attacked 60-year-old Nitya Nand while committing a robbery.

Nand later died at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital after several days of fighting for his life from injuries he sustained in the attack.

Matanimeke had just turned 18-years-old at the time of the offence, a crime that left a family devastated.

CCTV footage showed Matanimeke peeping into Nand’s compound before entering the property and committing the offence.

Blood samples taken from the cane knife used in the attack were tested, with DNA analysis confirming they belonged to Matanimeke.

In sentencing, Justice Siainiu Fa’alogo Bull told Matanimeke that murder is the most serious offence under the Crimes Act and that his actions had caused deep and lasting trauma to the victim’s family, particularly Nand’s son, who was present during the incident.

The court heard that Nand’s son has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and is receiving treatment at Saint Giles Hospital.

Matanimeke will be eligible to apply for parole after serving 14 years and has 30 days to lodge an appeal.

