Man remains hospitalized days after partner found dead

[file photo]

A man who is alleged to have caused the death of his partner in Nakasi last week remains admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The suspect was taken to hospital after he allegedly sustained injuries during the domestic dispute.

The alleged incident occurred last Friday .

Article continues after advertisement

The woman’s body was discovered in the bedroom at approximately 12:10 p.m.

Police investigation continues.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.