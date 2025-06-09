Political activist charged for alleged misleading social media post

[Photo: FILE]

A 56-year-old political activist will appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today in relation to a social media post he made in May this year.

It is alleged that he circulated an edited newspaper article using his social media account, which contained false and misleading information against two prominent people.

The complaint was investigated in line with Section 24 of the Online Safety Act, 2018, which relates to causing harm by posting electronic communication.

He was arrested in Nadi yesterday and is charged with a count of causing harm by posting electronic communication.

