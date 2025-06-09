Malware and phishing lead cyber attacks

More than 66 percent of all cyber threats detected in Fiji so far this year have been malware-related, with phishing accounting for over 30 per-cent.

This has been revealed from the findings of ESET’s Cyber Threat Intelligence Report covering January to April.

Speaking during the Fiji CyberSec 2025 conference, Chillisoft Vendor Security Lead Anthony Rowell states that the data also showed a con-sistent rise in cyber threat activity throughout the first quarter, peaking in late April.

Rowell says the most persistent threats include trojans, phishing campaigns, and exploit-based attacks, which pose a growing risk to Fijian organizations through financial fraud, data breaches, and service disruptions.

“And also global reputation, so weak cybersecurity undermines any country’s, not just Fiji’s, goal to be a trusted digital hub, so if people don’t want to invest there because you have risks of ransomware or fraud, then that affects the economy as a whole.”

Rowell adds that the threat landscape in Fiji reflects broader regional trends, with increasing use of AI-driven attacks and a rise in cyber fatigue among under-resourced security teams.

While Fiji’s National Digital Strategy 2025–2030 outlines steps to im-prove cyber resilience, Rowell says progress will depend on stronger awareness, improved defenses, and coordinated national response ef-forts.

