Malolo man arrested over bribery and drugs

A 28-year-old man from Malolo is in Police custody for allegedly attempting to bribe a public servant and for being in possession of illicit drugs.

The man was arrested in Nadi today following a police search, during which officers allegedly found a zip-lock plastic bag containing a white substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Police say that following his arrest, the suspect then attempted to bribe one of the officers by offering $500 for his release.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

