Malimali wins legal battle against removal

Sacked Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Barbara Malimali won her case this morning.

Malimali fought her removal as FICAC Commissioner, claiming it was unlawful and that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka did not have the legal authority to advise the President to remove her.

She had also asked the court to establish that she was not given natural justice to respond to the Commission of Inquiry report on her appointment.

This morning, Justice Dane Tuiqereqere ruled that the Prime Minister did not have the legal authority to advise the President to remove Malimali.

Justice Tuiqereqere also told the court that only the Judicial Services Commission has the right under the law to do that.

He adds that he will not be making further comments about the next step as the JSC alone should decide on it, including whether to reinstate her or not.

More to follow.

