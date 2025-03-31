Machinery to drive rice production

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji ]

The government is taking steps to modernize rice farming with the distribution of four rice harvesters to farmers in the Northern Division.

This initiative, under the Ministry’s Farm Mechanisation Program is aimed at increasing productivity and efficiency in rice cultivation, reducing labor and helping farmers focus on improving other aspects of their operations.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu states that modernizing farming practices is essential for improving food security and strengthening the local economy.

Article continues after advertisement

He said that the new machinery would help farmers reduce time and labor costs, contributing to better sustainability and profitability in the long run.

The government has also committed to offering training and technical support, ensuring that farmers can maximize the benefits of the new machinery.

The initiative is seen as a key component of the government’s broader efforts to empower farmers, create economic opportunities, and strengthen food security in the Northern Division and throughout Fiji.

The harvesters were also distributed to the Bureseini Farmers Cooperative in Seaqaqa and the Vikranth Chandra Integrated Farm in Naleba, Macuata.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.