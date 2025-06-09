Lutunauga warns against disorder, calls for responsibility this Christmas

Acting Commissioner of Police, Aporosa Lutunauga, is urging members of the public to act responsibly and look out for one another during the festive season.

He says everyone must take personal responsibility in helping to maintain law and order across the country, stressing that public safety is not the responsibility of authorities alone, but of every individual and community.

He adds that families and communities are encouraged to work together to ensure the festive season remains safe and enjoyable for all, while police officers will continue to be deployed to monitor public areas and respond to incidents.

“My Christmas message is to please be responsible — be responsible at all levels of society.”

Lutunauga also highlighted that nightclubs are only permitted to operate until 1am; however, police have observed that many people continue their celebrations at private parties after leaving these venues.

He also acknowledged incidents of brawls and disruptive behavior in towns and communities, which remain a growing concern for authorities.

Lutunauga adds that police will be strictly monitoring the situation and are prepared with the available manpower to cover nightclubs, as well as major cities and towns across the country.

He is also urging minors to stay at home, engage in positive and meaningful activities, and focus on their education and future.

