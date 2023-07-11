LTA concerned over bad driver behaviour

[File Photo]

Acting Chief Executive of the Land Transport Authority, Irimaia Rokosawa, has raised concerns regarding the recent spate of continuous bad driver behavior, especially among school bus drivers.

Rokosawa says the concerns have been exacerbated by the latest accident yesterday morning at Natabua Lautoka, where the bus driver miscalculated a vehicle turning into the Natabua Junction, causing it to veer off the road and collide with a tree.

The LTA urges all Bus Operators and Bus Drivers to drive safely and be mindful of other road users, especially passengers.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokosawa says their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers and operators in the transportation sector is paramount.

LTA is currently in discussion with its key stakeholders to review the current legislation in order to empower LTA to issue demerit points that were removed in 2015.

He adds that they will not hesitate to cancel the driving licenses of medium- to high-risk drivers.