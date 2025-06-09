Lost generation warning from Minister

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The 2025-26 Budget focuses on giving young people skills and training to help them find jobs.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru warns that failing to invest in youth risks creating a lost generation.

He says the ministry works with communities and agencies to offer lifelong skill education and job pathways.

Saukuru points to rising youth crime and drug abuse as signs that this support is urgently needed.

“We have introduced youth training centres, capacity building programs youth entrepreneurship support and peer led health and wellness initiative. This must be strengthened. We cannot expect behavioural change unless we provide meaningful alternatives.”

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh states education and skill-building are key to a better future for young people.

The goal, he says is to close the gap between learning and work and build a youth generation ready for success.

