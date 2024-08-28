Life imprisonment for Bayview murder

A man who murdered a 21-year-old woman at Bayview Heights in Suva last year has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Suva High Court.

Jone Raciri, 50, had pleaded guilty to one count of murder and one count of acting with intent to cause grievous harm.

The incident occurred on June 9th.

The court heard that Raciri, who worked as a security guard, was drinking with two women, aged 18 and 21.

After a while, the 21-year-old asked Raciri to open the main gate and allow them to leave.

However, the accused became angry, grabbed a garden hoe, and struck her face several times.

The victim fell on the floor, and the accused continued to strike her with the same hoe.

The 18-year-old escaped and cried for help, which was heard by the neighbors.

The police arrived shortly after that, and attended to the scene of the crime.

They also arrested the accused, who smelled heavily of liquor, on the evening of June 9, 2023.

Judge Justice Pita Bulamainivalu sentenced Raciri to life imprisonment, with a minimum non-parole period of 16 years and 11 months.