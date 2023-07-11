Leveraging international cooperation crucial

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs,Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua has emphasized the leveraging of international cooperation and solidarity, which are critical in diplomacy.

This is in light of socioeconomic development challenges, a worsening climate, biodiversity concerns, and geopolitical competition.

Qereqeretabua says framing issues and interests to support and generate new opportunities is necessary for building new alliances and agreements.

She adds that efforts are made not only to ensure that their interests are protected on the global stage but also that desired returns are realized through target engagements within their own very limited capacity.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will therefore embrace closer working relations with other ministries and agencies to streamline systems and processes, improve coordination, and ease doing business. As we approach our development and security partners, we will be investing in coordinating the levers of government to ensure that domestic policy and foreign policy are working in tandem at all times.”

Qereqeretabua says our region is increasingly becoming more complex and contested, and there is a need to carefully navigate our way around associated challenges and opportunities.