Legal red tape slows scam investigations

Obtaining necessary documents or digital evidence in investigating scams and cybercrime often requires legal facilitation.

Chief of Crime Assistant Commissioner of Police Mesake Waqa emphasized the difficulties in information sharing between the private sector and law enforcement, particularly in the battle against cybercrime and scams.

He states that obtaining necessary documents or digital evidence often requires legal facilitation, making collaboration with the private sector complex.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite these challenges, ACP Waqa says the police have secured key partnerships including with Vodafone Fiji which have been helpful in recent arrests related to MPAiSA scams due to effective data sharing.

However, he stressed that while some private entities provide data without legal obligations as securing evidence for court proceedings still requires legal authority.

“Similarly, with FIU, the information that are coming that we shared with FIU really assist us in terms of how we deal and how we deal with financial investigations, the digital trail together with the paper trail.”

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku addressed the implementation of the Cyber Crime Act.

He says that while the provisions are still new and not fully enforced, ongoing training for enforcement and prosecution authorities is crucial.

Rabuku also outlined how the Act empowers police to serve notices on private entities to preserve data, a step that can later lead to court requests for accessing this information.

“I think and as we go along, they will be implemented as and when the police build their capacity in knowing how to do this properly. And of course, helping us the prosecutors understand how it can be moved through the court system so that we’re able to obtain and preserve this data.”

Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica spoke on the importance of continued dialogue and public awareness in combating online scams and fraud.

He says there is a need for financial literacy and the ability to recognize scams, emphasizing that understanding these concepts is vital for safeguarding financial well-being.

Kamikamica also acknwoldged recent efforts to educate the public, stating that the interactive and practical sessions have been valuable in equipping Fijians with the knowledge to protect themselves from fraudsters.