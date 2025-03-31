Leaders urged to use Ram Navami for social change

Religious bodies have been urged to use the Ram Navami festival to address pressing social challenges, mainly the fight against drugs.

Multi-Ethnic Affairs Minister Charan Jeath Singh states that the festival is not only a time for devotion but also an opportunity to educate the youth on values and moral lessons from traditional scriptures.

Hindus across Fiji will gather for eight nights in temples and homes to perform Puja ceremonies and worship. S

ingh believes this shared space should also be used to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and guide young people towards better choices in life.

He is calling on Ramayan Mandalis and religious organizations to take the lead in this effort, using the festival to foster discussions on unity, respect, and social responsibility.

Singh stresses that faith-based teachings can play a powerful role in shaping a generation that values integrity, discipline and economic and social progress.

