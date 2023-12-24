Landowners request the review of mining act

The landowners of Namosi are urging the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources to conduct a comprehensive review of the Mining Act of 1965.

Namosi landowner Petero Sauduadua emphasizes that the Act is archaic and negatively impacts decision-making regarding land development, especially in the context of projects like the Namosi Joint Venture.

The plea for a review came up during discussions between Namosi landowners and Minister Filimoni Vosarogo concerning the Namosi Joint Venture.

Article continues after advertisement

Sauduadua says the review is long overdue and could positively influence the scrutiny of developers engaged in mining or land development.

“This is our plea, we need it reviewed because it is old. This is one of the things that is affecting the decision making in terms of developing the land, and we can see it in the Namosi Joint Venture Project.”

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo says he is in talks with the Attorney General regarding the review of the Mining Act.

“So that is something that I as the Line Minister will have to take up to cabinet and once that is approved by cabinet then obviously it will find its way to parliament.”

Landowners in Namosi and Waidina, Naitasiri, persistently oppose the renewal of the Namosi Joint Venture’s Special Prospecting License, citing environmental and social concerns linked to mining activities.

Their plea for a Mining Act review echoes broader calls for legislative updates to better address contemporary needs, environmental considerations, and the interests of affected local communities in development projects.