Landowners clarify access rules for Wainidrua floating island

Fiji’s renowned Floating Island in Wainidrua, Nadogo, Macuata is now restricted to visitors who do not obtain approval from its traditional owners.

This clarification comes from Eliki Tuvilo, a spokesperson for the island’s traditional owner, following concerns that visitors were being prevented from accessing the site due to fee collection.

Tuvilo explained that the landowners are not banning visitors or charging mandatory fees; rather, they are restricting unapproved access while remaining open to those who wish to donate toward village development and long-term plans to establish the site as a formal tourist destination.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that, over the years, people have accessed the island freely, bringing guests without permission and, in some cases, earning money from these visits without the landowners’ knowledge.

“The whole reason we have restricted movement to the floating island is because we are planning upgrades for visitors. Over the years, we’ve seen people abuse the area and fail to respect or care for it. Proper protocols were not followed, so we’re now protecting and preserving the floating island because it is part of our identity.”

Tuvilo also confirmed that prayer rituals are no longer permitted at the site and all visitors must now seek permission from the Wainidrua villages.

Village elder Onisivoro Togaroto added that, as part of the Na Vualiku Tourism Project, landowners plan to upgrade village infrastructure and generate income through tourism.

“We have certain projects for the village and the school. We can collect funds from visitors to the floating island. We have big plans, and it’s all for the good of our people as landowners.”

While the restriction is temporary, the landowners say it’s part of a broader effort to ensure a sustainable future for the community and the next generation.

They remain open to partnerships and support from outside stakeholders moving forward.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.