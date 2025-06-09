Landlord handed suspended sentence

[File Photo]

A landlord convicted of failing to keep records and failing to furnish information has been handed a suspended sentence by the Nasinu Magistrates Court.

The charges stem from violations of the Commerce Commission (Rent Increase Restriction on Residential and Ground Rent) Orders 2016 and 2017.

During the trial, the Court noted a lack of genuine remorse from the offender.

While the offender’s personal circumstances were considered in mitigation, the Court emphasized the necessity of accountability and deterrence.

The Resident Magistrate recorded a conviction for both counts and imposed an aggregate sentence of one year and two months’ imprisonment, which is suspended for a period of two years.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive, Senikavika Jiuta, has welcomed the decision.

She says the FCCC Act provides essential safeguards governing landlord and tenant relations.

“It is a strict legal requirement for landlords to maintain proper records and to provide information to the regulator when requested. This case serves as a firm reminder to all landlords that neglecting these lawful duties has serious legal consequences.”

She says the FCCC remains committed to ensuring transparency in the rental market.

Jiuta says they will continue to take decisive action against those who undermine consumer protections by failing to comply with reporting and record-keeping obligations.

FCCC urges all landlords to ensure their records are accurate, up to date, and in full compliance with the law.

Consumers are encouraged to report any irregularities in their rental agreements or suspected breaches of the rent-freeze order.

