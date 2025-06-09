Labasa businesses crippled after Damodar blaze

Damodar City Complex in Labasa

A fire at Damodar City Complex in Labasa has knocked out power to 30 businesses.

The blaze, which broke out last Saturday damaged the main electrical panel that feeds the complex.

Only the supermarket, cinemas and a hotel remain open. Management states they are running on their own backup generators.

Damodar City Labasa Management confirms all other tenancies are without electricity. Electrical contractors are on-site assessing the damage.

They say they are working to restore power as soon as possible and ask for patience from affected businesses.

Police are patrolling the area at night to maintain security.

