Kumar seeks government aid for damaged temple

Opposition Member of Parliament Parveen Kumar has called on the Prime Minister to allocate emergency funding to support the restoration of the historic Shiv Temple in Samabula, following a vandalism attack last week.

Kumar, who is also the president of TISI Sangam Fiji, says the incident has caused emotional and spiritual pain, affecting thousands of devotees across the country.

He has appealed to the government to provide financial assistance through the Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs or another appropriate channel to aid in repairing the temple and replacing the vandalized statue.

Article continues after advertisement

The Shiv Mandir is a spiritual and historical landmark, and that is where the Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji, the largest Hindu organization, was founded in 1958, its origins stretching back to the 1920s.

He recalled how the temple was built by Girmitiya ancestors and has since become a national symbol of religious devotion, cultural identity, and unity.

Kumar also thanked the Commissioner of Police and his team for their swift action in arresting a suspect in connection with the attack.

The call for restoration funds has resonated with many amid growing public concern over the safety and preservation of religious and cultural sites across Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.