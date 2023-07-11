Kumar labels budget as deceitful

Opposition Member of Parliament, Premila Kumar.

Opposition Member of Parliament Premila Kumar has labelled the 2023–24 National Budget as underwhelming, unfair, irresponsible, unimaginative, and deceitful.

While contributing to the debate on the national budget, Kumar says that to say the Minister of Finance’s national budget is disappointing would be an understatement.

She says the budget lacks creativity and claims there is no sign that Fiji is on the path of fiscal repair.

Kumar says the national budget raises serious concerns regarding its impact on citizens, businesses, and the economy.

“The increase in VAT and corporate tax will have a detrimental effect on the economy and the livelihood of citizens. This budget lacks a comprehensive strategy for lowering the cost of living for ordinary Fijians or promoting private sector growth, which is essential for creating jobs and boosting economic productivity.”

Kumar says the government has delivered the largest deficit outside the pandemic years in Fijian history.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad will be giving his right of reply tomorrow.