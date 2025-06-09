Kumar criticizes budget

Opposition Member of Parliament, Parveen Kumar [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Opposition Member of Parliament, Parveen Kumar has strongly criticized the 2025–2026 budget, calling it reckless, short-sighted, and just an election-year sugar rush.

He described it as a “lollipop budget” that focuses more on winning votes than fixing long-term problems.

According to the Opposition MP, families are still forced to choose between food and medicine, butter prices have surged, and fuel relief remains absent.

“They say they are tackling the cost of living but families still choose between food and medicine. They claim record health funding but nurses continue to beg for basic resources. They say they care for seniors but pensioners are forced to sell their belongings to survive. This isn’t governance.”

On agricultural issues, the Opposition MP called on the government to guarantee a minimum sugarcane price to provide farmers with greater security and encourage investment.

“We have been talking to farmers. Farmers were saying that they were more secure when they knew that they will get $85 per tonne, whether the sugar is sold for $20 or $15. And they knew how to plan their work. And now, they are asking if this government can provide a guaranteed minimum price.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad will reply to the budget debate on Wednesday.

