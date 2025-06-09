KPMG pushes for gender diversity in tech

[Photo: Supplied]

Fifteen final-year female university students will take part in KPMG Fiji’s ‘IT’s Her Future’ program from tomorrow.

The two-day event, now in its second year, aims to encourage more women to pursue careers in technology, a field where female representation remains low.

KPMG Fiji Managing Partner Lisa Apted says participants will gain insights into tech careers, connect with mentors, and hear directly from women leading the way at KPMG.

The program will also include interactive sessions on KPMG’s approach to technology, real-world challenges in the tech space, and practical skills like interview preparation.

Apted says the initiative is part of KPMG’s broader effort to improve gender diversity in the tech sector by giving young women the tools, exposure, and confidence to succeed.

