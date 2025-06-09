Kolivuso calls for men-focused action to tackle violence crisis

Efforts to address violence against women and girls must shift towards confronting men, according to CMF Senior Pastor Reverend Manasa Kolivuso, who says the scale of abuse demands a stronger and more direct response.

Reverend Kolivuso has faced mixed reactions following his proposal for a Men’s Ministry, but says current approaches place too much focus on supporting victims, while failing to adequately challenge the behaviours and attitudes that drive violence.

He believes lasting change will only be achieved by addressing men as part of the solution, tackling the root causes of abuse before harm occurs.

With men responsible for an estimated 99 percent of violent crimes, Reverend Manasa Kolivuso is urging the government to act decisively and without delay.

“I think it’s about time for the government of the day consider oursourcing some of its resources to create a national movement that train and educate men to use their power and authority responsibly starting at home, at church, at work and everywhere else.”

Reverend Kolivuso says existing policies and strategies are failing to curb the crisis, arguing there is no harm in trying new approaches if current measures are not delivering results.

“I mean what do we have to lose if we create this, if it does not work, great but let’s explore alternative strategies.”

However, Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says programmes targeting men have long been in place and continue to play an important role in addressing the issue.

“There is a document already and in that document it also worked out how to work with men and boy. We have a very robust program and a program called male advocacy for women’s human rights.”

While acknowledging the work of the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, Reverend Kolivuso says the growing scale of violence requires more intentional and deliberate investment, warning that without stronger action, the situation will only worsen.

