Kativerata slams drug response delays

Fiji Bati Head Coach Wise Kativerata is demanding urgent action as drug abuse worsens in the country.

His call follows the circulation of disturbing videos showing young people some believed to be minors injecting drugs openly in Suva.

Speaking at a Narcotics Anonymous event, Kativerata urged leaders to move beyond talk and take concrete steps to tackle the crisis.

Kativerata is calling for a national shift in mindset, where the focus is on employment, purpose, and rebuilding personal discipline, starting from the home.

“The drug problem keeps rising and rising. We need people who take action not people with agendas, talking and talking. The government needs to look in the mirror and ask, ‘Am I doing something to help Fiji tomorrow, or are we just doing more workshops, spending more of the taxpayers’ money instead of helping our young people?”

He didn’t hold back, saying that faith and community leaders have fallen short in encouraging young Fijian men to take responsibility.

Kativerata says young men in Fiji are resorting to drugs because they’re not being told by either the church or the government to work hard and take charge of their lives.

He also stresses the need for long-term solutions that start at the house-hold level, saying leadership must begin in the home.

