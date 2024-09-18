Kamikamica calls for concrete action

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica stresses the government’s commitment to upholding fundamental rights and freedoms through actions rather than just talks.

He also emphasizes the critical need for a comprehensive review of the Constitution to reflect the will of the people accurately.

Kamikamica states that while citizens and investors have been adjusting to the new political landscape and embracing their freedoms, significant efforts remain to establish a truly democratic nation.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our primary goal during our first year in office was to restore confidence and instil trust among our different communities and foster an environment of mutual respect.”

Kamikamica also sheds light on the importance of fostering an environment of mutual respect as the foundation for a functioning democracy.

He adds their commitment to not only affirm democratic principles but also to ensure that the constitutional framework supports and represents the aspirations of the people.