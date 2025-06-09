Kaba allowed overseas travel

Sanjay Kaba [File Photo]

The Suva Magistrates Court this morning has granted Sanjay Kaba permission to travel overseas for business purposes.

The Managing Director of Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Limited has been allowed to travel but will be subjected to conditions laid out by the court.

Kaba’s counsel informed the court that Kaba is intending to travel from the 17th to the 29th of this month and between the 2nd and the 19th of next month.

Magistrate Charles Ratakele stated that the alleged accused has displayed good behavior in the past, has strong ties to Fiji, and is willing to be extradited to Fiji if he fails to return.

Magistrate Ratakele has ordered that his passport be released to him.

The matter has been adjourned until the 22nd of next month.

Ratakele has ordered that the finalized proposed agreed facts be filed before the next court hearing.

Kaba is charged with one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

In this matter, it is alleged that between 27th January 2017 and 20th January 2019, while being a board member of Telecom Fiji Limited and Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited, Kaba engaged in conduct, namely bidding for a tender through the company Houng Lee Kaba Jacob Limited.

The bidding was to provide project management services to TFL for its new office and data center project.

It is alleged that as a result, Kaba obtained a financial advantage amounting to over $766,327 between June 2022 and July 2023, knowing that HLK Jacob was not eligible to receive the financial advantage as he had failed to declare his interest as director for the firm.

