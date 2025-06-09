ICCR Alumni shaping national development

The enduring educational and cultural partnership between India and Fiji was celebrated last night at the Suva Civic Centre.

The event gathered Fijian alumni of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations scholarship programs who are now contributing to national development across diverse sectors.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Sumeet Mehta, says the program has been very successful.

“The impact of ICCR alumni in Fiji is significant, many have excelled in various sectors including education, governance and cultural preservation, several have distinguished themselves in prestigious careers, especially serving as members of parliament, senior government officials, journalists, lawyers, business leaders and many more.”

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeeth Singh highlighted the pivotal role of education in strengthening people-to-people ties and fostering long-term cooperation.

“This relationship continues to deepen and strengthen and is clearly reflected in the frequency and the quality of high-level engagements between our two countries.”

The Indian High Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing collaboration between the two nations, through cultural diplomacy and education, playing a central role in building mutual understanding and respect.

