High Court sets timeline for Prasad’s stay application matter

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad appeared before Suva High Court Judge Justice Siainiu Fa’alogo Bull for his stay application matter.

The case was transferred by Justice Dane Tuiqereqere to Justice Bull’s court last week as former Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica’s matter on stay application with similar grounds is also before her.

Professor Prasad is challenging the charges laid by Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption against him.

He is charged with a count of failure to comply with statutory disclosure requirements.

On or about 30th December 2015 in Suva, Prasad, as an office holder of the registered National Federation Party under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013, allegedly failed to comply with Section 24(1)(b)(iv) by omitting to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels & Resorts Pte Limited in his annual declaration of assets.

He is also charged with providing false information in a statutory declaration, having allegedly recklessly submitted a declaration omitting his directorship, which rendered it materially false.

Justice Bull this morning proposed that written submissions be filed by February 4 next year with written submissions for the respondent to be filed by February 25.

Justice Bull initially proposed March 14, the same date former Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica is scheduled to appear before her

However, Naidu requested a change to the proposed date, and the matter was subsequently moved to March 15.

